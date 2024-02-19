iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Position Increased by Harbor Group Inc.

Harbor Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 306.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,253 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for 1.2% of Harbor Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 71,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 60.9% during the second quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,110,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,877,000 after purchasing an additional 100,616 shares during the period. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 84,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,301,000 after buying an additional 6,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $23,278,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $99.93. 363,044 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.31 and its 200-day moving average is $91.68. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

