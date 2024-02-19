iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125,500.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,937,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,493,149,000 after buying an additional 144,822,572 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,172,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,484,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765,030 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,908,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $748,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613,434 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16,816.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,821,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780,743 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,396,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,957,000 after purchasing an additional 82,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.87. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $42.00.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

