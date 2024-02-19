iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc.

Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 64,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 38.5% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:USMV traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.46. 3,033,482 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.78. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.