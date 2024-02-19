iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Cardiff Park Advisors LLC

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 18.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,434 shares during the period. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Element Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

USMV traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.46. 3,033,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.78.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

