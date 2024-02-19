iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stock Position Reduced by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 26.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,792 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 2.7% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $11,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 721,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,090,000 after purchasing an additional 39,315 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,616,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,244,000 after acquiring an additional 923,875 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 17,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $337,131,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of BATS QUAL traded down $1.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $156.96. 912,310 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

