iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL

Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $5,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 47.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $115.50. 554,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $125.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.189 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

