iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $15,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,063,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,124. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.74 and a fifty-two week high of $111.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.36.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.