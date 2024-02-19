iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Position Raised by Moulton Wealth Management Inc.

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 391,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,819 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for 25.4% of Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $19,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $436,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 33,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares during the period.

TFLO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.63. 1,834,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,699,827. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.37 and a 52-week high of $50.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.60.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

