iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Stock Holdings Increased by Retirement Capital Strategies

Retirement Capital Strategies grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 570.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 151,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,566 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Retirement Capital Strategies’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Retirement Capital Strategies’ holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $7,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TFLO. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 66,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

TFLO stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,834,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,699,827. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.60. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.37 and a fifty-two week high of $50.76.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

