Jito (JTO) Price Tops $2.40 on Major Exchanges

Jito (JTO) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Jito has a total market capitalization of $275.84 million and $69.47 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jito token can currently be bought for approximately $2.40 or 0.00004628 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Jito has traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Jito

Jito’s genesis date was December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 tokens. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol. The official website for Jito is www.jito.network. Jito’s official message board is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token.

Jito Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 117,197,247 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 2.3986308 USD and is up 6.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $97,955,341.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jito should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jito using one of the exchanges listed above.

