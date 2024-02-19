JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Ryder System (NYSE:R) Price Target to $120.00

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on R. Stephens dropped their price target on Ryder System from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Ryder System from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Ryder System from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.00.

Ryder System Trading Down 2.0 %

R stock opened at $107.31 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.98. Ryder System has a fifty-two week low of $76.15 and a fifty-two week high of $119.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.20. Ryder System had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ryder System will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 10,000 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $1,065,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,571,964.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ryder System during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 2,716.7% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 37,100.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.



