JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $176.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $163.00 to $176.00 in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.97.

NYSE WMT traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $170.36. 7,457,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,041,742. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.32 and its 200-day moving average is $160.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. Walmart has a 12-month low of $136.09 and a 12-month high of $171.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, February 26th. The 3-1 split was announced on Tuesday, January 30th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, February 26th.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total value of $138,201,592.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 233,094,355 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $36,393,021,646.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,406,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total transaction of $379,487,095.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 227,622,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,900,690,569.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,898,331 shares of company stock valued at $924,736,291. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1,490.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

