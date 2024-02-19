JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB) Stake Increased by Harbor Group Inc.

Harbor Group Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 13,053.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 735,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 729,924 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF accounts for approximately 9.9% of Harbor Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $34,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 19,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 43,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 19,363 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. CGN Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 6,262.1% in the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 838,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,479,000 after buying an additional 825,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,141,000.

Shares of JCPB stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.17. The company had a trading volume of 465,692 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.62.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

