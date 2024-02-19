Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 379.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,912,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,972,089 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.99% of Kenvue worth $379,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new position in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on KVUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Kenvue in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kenvue presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.92.

Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KVUE opened at $19.05 on Monday. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.86.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Kenvue’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

See Also

