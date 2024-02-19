KeyCorp Increases Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $90.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $79.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on UBER. Nomura lowered Uber Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.10.

NYSE UBER opened at $78.41 on Thursday. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $81.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.36 billion, a PE ratio of 91.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.81.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBER. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,838,000 after acquiring an additional 168,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

