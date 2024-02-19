Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Stake Increased by TFB Advisors LLC

TFB Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,737 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,043,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 110,226.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $256,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,078 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,588.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,159,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $153,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,763 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,365,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 13.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,845,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $811,339,000 after purchasing an additional 581,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In other news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total transaction of $2,205,647.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 239,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,451,408.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total value of $2,205,647.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 239,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,451,408.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Cullen sold 4,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.47, for a total transaction of $713,162.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,323.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,402 shares of company stock worth $11,764,950 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

KEYS traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $155.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,994,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,148. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $118.57 and a one year high of $187.49. The company has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.