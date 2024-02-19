KickToken Price Hits $0.0184 on Exchanges (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. KickToken has a total market cap of $2.24 million and approximately $122.91 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KickToken has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar. One KickToken token can now be bought for about $0.0184 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KickToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004371 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00015870 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00014063 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,103.85 or 1.00061109 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001029 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.41 or 0.00173631 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00009155 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000057 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KickToken (KICK) is a token. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,740,943 tokens. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,740,942.71202844. The last known price of KickToken is 0.01857692 USD and is down -5.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $414.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.