Knowles (NYSE:KN) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Knowles (NYSE:KN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

KN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Knowles from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Knowles from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

Get Knowles alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Knowles

Knowles Price Performance

Shares of KN opened at $16.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.02 and its 200 day moving average is $15.88. Knowles has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $18.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.52.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $215.20 million for the quarter. Knowles had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 5.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knowles

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Knowles by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,435 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 11,686 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Knowles by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,587 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knowles by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,592 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 17,641 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Knowles by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 258,981 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,576,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Knowles by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 79,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.