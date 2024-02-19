KOK Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.19 Million (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 19th. Over the last seven days, KOK has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. KOK has a market capitalization of $4.19 million and approximately $418,527.05 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KOK token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00016135 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00014215 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52,057.52 or 0.99994103 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 39.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001013 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.47 or 0.00173783 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00009100 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About KOK

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.0085308 USD and is up 6.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $346,917.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

