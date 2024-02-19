Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) is Blue Whale Capital LLP’s 3rd Largest Position

Blue Whale Capital LLP raised its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 112,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Lam Research makes up 11.3% of Blue Whale Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Blue Whale Capital LLP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $70,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 5.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.1% during the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.2% during the second quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

LRCX stock traded up $12.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $926.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,327,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,782. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $467.02 and a 52 week high of $955.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $804.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $710.19.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LRCX. Raymond James raised their target price on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Lam Research from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $793.27.

In other news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $1,714,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,512,956. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $1,714,344.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,869 shares of company stock worth $19,564,912. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

