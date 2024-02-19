Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by Glenview Trust co

Glenview Trust co raised its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 60.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth about $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth about $32,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX stock opened at $926.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $804.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $710.19. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $467.02 and a fifty-two week high of $955.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.71 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lam Research news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $1,714,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,512,956. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $1,714,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,869 shares of company stock worth $19,564,912 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on LRCX. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $793.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lam Research

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.