Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Landmark Bancorp from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Landmark Bancorp Trading Up 1.0 %

Landmark Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Shares of LARK opened at $19.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $108.83 million, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.46. Landmark Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Landmark Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.79%.

Insider Transactions at Landmark Bancorp

In other news, Director Richard Ball acquired 2,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $54,338.12. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,673.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Landmark Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LARK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Landmark Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Landmark Bancorp by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 35,622 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Landmark Bancorp by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Landmark Bancorp by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 175,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Landmark Bancorp by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. 17.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

