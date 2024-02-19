Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Boosts Stake in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its holdings in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 80.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,849,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,273,878 shares during the period. OUTFRONT Media accounts for about 1.3% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned approximately 1.73% of OUTFRONT Media worth $28,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OUT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in OUTFRONT Media in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media during the first quarter worth $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 116.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 166.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in OUTFRONT Media in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000.

Get OUTFRONT Media alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded OUTFRONT Media to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OUTFRONT Media has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

OUTFRONT Media Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OUT traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $12.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,386,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,288. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.88. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

About OUTFRONT Media

(Free Report)

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OUTFRONT Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OUTFRONT Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.