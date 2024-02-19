Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Decreases Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,660 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $13,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 3.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Crown Castle by 4,497.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 12.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 205.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. HSBC started coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.73.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,949,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,817,894. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.72 and a 12-month high of $141.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.33. The company has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

