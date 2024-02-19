Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 79.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. StockNews.com cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.80.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $262,575.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,694 shares in the company, valued at $4,925,696.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $1,001,936.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,560,357.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $262,575.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,694 shares in the company, valued at $4,925,696.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,278 shares of company stock valued at $1,355,847. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of WY stock traded down $0.43 on Monday, hitting $32.99. 3,199,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,557,636. The firm has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.06. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $35.14.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.09%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

