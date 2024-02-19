Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Has $100.35 Million Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 584,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,070 shares during the quarter. AvalonBay Communities makes up approximately 4.5% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned approximately 0.41% of AvalonBay Communities worth $100,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 414,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,178,000 after acquiring an additional 49,733 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 41,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 44,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVB. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $201.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.13.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE AVB traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $177.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 627,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,245. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.07 and a fifty-two week high of $198.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.52.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($1.03). The firm had revenue of $704.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 33.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 100.76%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

