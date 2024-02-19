Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Has $108.09 Million Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 657,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,452 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up about 4.8% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned 0.14% of American Tower worth $108,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMT. State Street Corp lifted its position in American Tower by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,401,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,987,902,000 after buying an additional 77,155 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 101,474.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,219,094,000 after buying an additional 10,464,030 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,985,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,932,209,000 after buying an additional 251,834 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,908,844,000 after buying an additional 3,016,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,063,000 after purchasing an additional 962,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE AMT traded down $2.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $187.13. 2,127,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,215,542. The firm has a market cap of $87.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $204.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $219.10.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 444.45%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on American Tower

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.