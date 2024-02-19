Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Increases Stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,164,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,654 shares during the quarter. Agree Realty accounts for 2.9% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned 1.16% of Agree Realty worth $64,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 7,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 117.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 34.8% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 54.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADC. JMP Securities upgraded Agree Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Agree Realty from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas cut Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Agree Realty from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.28.

Shares of NYSE ADC traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.03. The company had a trading volume of 948,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,212. Agree Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $52.69 and a 12-month high of $75.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.87 and its 200 day moving average is $59.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 173.10%.

In related news, CEO Joey Agree bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.56 per share, with a total value of $115,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 557,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,112,896.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.56 per share, with a total value of $115,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,112,896.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard Agree purchased 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.57 per share, for a total transaction of $656,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 119,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,499,327.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 28,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,766,749. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

