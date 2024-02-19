Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Purchases 1,840,999 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 767.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,080,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,840,999 shares during the period. Healthpeak Properties makes up approximately 1.7% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned about 0.38% of Healthpeak Properties worth $38,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,864,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 114,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.14.

PEAK stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.16. 5,215,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,946,697. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $26.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $553.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 214.29%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

