Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Raises Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,091,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,228 shares during the quarter. First Industrial Realty Trust makes up about 2.3% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned approximately 0.82% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $51,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,203,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,188,867,000 after acquiring an additional 338,812 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,315,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,494,000 after purchasing an additional 79,479 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,168,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,796,000 after purchasing an additional 626,806 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 192.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,088,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,865,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,863,000 after purchasing an additional 66,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

NYSE FR traded up $0.41 on Monday, reaching $54.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,230,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,276. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.44 and a 12-month high of $55.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 61.84%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

