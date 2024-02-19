Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Sells 821,305 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,212,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 821,305 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $27,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 189.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 29.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 44,883 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,634,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.48, a PEG ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.17. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $15.16.

Retail Opportunity Investments Announces Dividend

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $84.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.09 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 222.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ROIC shares. Bank of America downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. KeyCorp raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2023, ROIC owned 93 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

