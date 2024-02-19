Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Sells 864,345 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC reduced its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,164,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 864,345 shares during the period. CubeSmart accounts for approximately 2.0% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $44,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CUBE. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 88.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 332.2% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 781.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CUBE. Bank of America cut shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $51.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.36.

CubeSmart Price Performance

Shares of CUBE stock traded down $0.52 on Monday, reaching $43.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,355,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,203. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. CubeSmart has a one year low of $33.17 and a one year high of $48.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.90 and its 200 day moving average is $41.14.

CubeSmart Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 122.16%.

CubeSmart Profile

(Free Report)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.