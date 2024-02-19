Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Sells 949,896 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC trimmed its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 35.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,744,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 949,896 shares during the quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $24,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.4% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 35,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 45.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 80,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Performance

Sabra Health Care REIT stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.75. 1,647,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,102,227. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.57. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $14.82.

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is -307.69%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

(Free Report)

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.