LGI Homes (LGIH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its 12/31/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.80 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LGI Homes Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of LGIH stock opened at $126.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 9.31. LGI Homes has a fifty-two week low of $84.15 and a fifty-two week high of $141.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LGIH shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LGI Homes news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total value of $196,888.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,342.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LGI Homes

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in LGI Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in LGI Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in LGI Homes by 337.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in LGI Homes by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in LGI Homes by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

