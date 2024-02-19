Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Stock Position Decreased by Sycale Advisors NY LLC

Sycale Advisors NY LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 651,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222,484 shares during the quarter. Liberty Global accounts for 3.0% of Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sycale Advisors NY LLC owned about 0.16% of Liberty Global worth $11,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 148.1% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 202.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Global

In other news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $989,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 949,059 shares in the company, valued at $18,781,877.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

Shares of LBTYA stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,898,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,694. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.31 and its 200-day moving average is $17.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.23. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $21.53.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($8.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($7.88). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 54.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.26%. On average, research analysts forecast that Liberty Global Ltd. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Liberty Global from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.27.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

