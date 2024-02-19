Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.43.

LTH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Life Time Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Life Time Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Life Time Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Life Time Group by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Life Time Group by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Life Time Group by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Life Time Group by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LTH stock opened at $12.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27 and a beta of 1.75. Life Time Group has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $22.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

