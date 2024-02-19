Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Price Target Raised to $239.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $208.00 to $239.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an underweight rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $232.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Lincoln Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $208.56.

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $249.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 5.16. Lincoln Electric has a 52 week low of $152.36 and a 52 week high of $252.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $219.83 and a 200-day moving average of $198.08.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 13.01%. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lincoln Electric news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $14,208,444.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,736,655.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 12,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.59, for a total value of $2,622,239.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,168,437.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $14,208,444.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,736,655.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1,422.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 81.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

