Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Price Performance

Shares of Lipocine stock opened at $4.01 on Thursday. Lipocine has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $8.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lipocine

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPCN. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lipocine during the second quarter worth $160,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Lipocine by 146.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 118,394 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lipocine by 524.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 74,428 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Lipocine in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lipocine by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 22,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

About Lipocine

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

