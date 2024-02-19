Litecoin Cash (LCC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.82 Million

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 19th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $5.82 million and $838.14 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 797,542,637 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 797,528,793.7084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00629131 USD and is down -12.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $237.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
