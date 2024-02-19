LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $60.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

LKQ has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised LKQ from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.50.

LKQ stock opened at $50.04 on Friday. LKQ has a 52-week low of $41.49 and a 52-week high of $59.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.27.

In related news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares in the company, valued at $7,073,491.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other LKQ news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares in the company, valued at $7,073,491.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $260,506.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in LKQ by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in LKQ by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank lifted its position in LKQ by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,204 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in LKQ by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

