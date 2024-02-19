Lumi Credits (LUMI) Price Up 10.9% Over Last 7 Days

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. One Lumi Credits token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Lumi Credits has a total market cap of $1,626.88 billion and approximately $121.89 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lumi Credits has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Lumi Credits

Lumi Credits was first traded on October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lumi Credits is luminous.games.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.

[Telegram](https://t.me/luminousfinance)[Medium](https://medium.com/lumi-token)”

Lumi Credits Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lumi Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lumi Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

