MAGIC 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $123.20 Million (MAGIC)

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One MAGIC token can currently be purchased for $1.46 or 0.00002808 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, MAGIC has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar. MAGIC has a market cap of $377.39 million and $123.20 million worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

MAGIC’s launch date was September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 347,714,007 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,347,483 tokens. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. MAGIC’s official website is www.treasure.lol. The official message board for MAGIC is medium.com/@treasure_dao.

According to CryptoCompare, “Magic (MAGIC) is a decentralized digital token operating on the Ethereum blockchain, following the ERC-20 token standard. It facilitates transactions within its ecosystem. The Magic platform aims to revolutionize digital asset transfer and management, providing seamless, decentralized exchanges, digital asset management, and integration with various digital marketplaces. MAGIC tokens are used to pay for transaction fees, access exclusive services, and participate in governance. The founders of the Magic (MAGIC) token are John Patten, Karel Vuong, and Gaarp.”

