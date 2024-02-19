Malibu Boats (MBUU) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ: MBUU) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/8/2024 – Malibu Boats was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/31/2024 – Malibu Boats had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $58.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/31/2024 – Malibu Boats had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $59.00 to $46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/31/2024 – Malibu Boats had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $56.00 to $45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/31/2024 – Malibu Boats was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/31/2024 – Malibu Boats had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $62.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/19/2024 – Malibu Boats had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

1/9/2024 – Malibu Boats had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $55.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Malibu Boats Stock Performance

Shares of Malibu Boats stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.48. The company had a trading volume of 154,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,148. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.29 and a 1-year high of $62.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.43. The stock has a market cap of $970.02 million, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.38.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The company had revenue of $211.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBUU. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 58.3% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,649,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,730,000 after purchasing an additional 607,000 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 920,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,476,000 after acquiring an additional 239,707 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the second quarter worth $9,260,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 272.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 127,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 93,004 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 27.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 424,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,925,000 after acquiring an additional 91,964 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

Further Reading

