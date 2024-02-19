Manifold Finance (FOLD) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $133.07 Million

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Over the last seven days, Manifold Finance has traded 10% lower against the dollar. Manifold Finance has a total market cap of $133.07 million and approximately $122,378.98 worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Manifold Finance token can now be bought for approximately $16.33 or 0.00031460 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Manifold Finance Profile

Manifold Finance launched on May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Manifold Finance is manifoldfinance.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.

YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:

Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

Buying and Selling Manifold Finance

