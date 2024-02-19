Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Raised to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $35.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $31.00.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MFC. TheStreet raised Manulife Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Manulife Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.33.

MFC opened at $24.69 on Thursday. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.298 dividend. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 750.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,910,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,990,000 after acquiring an additional 8,745,071 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 571,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,684,000 after acquiring an additional 137,774 shares during the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 32,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

