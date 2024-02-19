Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Given New C$35.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an action list buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. CIBC upgraded Manulife Financial from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Cormark upped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Manulife Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$35.00.

TSE MFC opened at C$33.30 on Thursday. Manulife Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$23.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.59. The stock has a market cap of C$60.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$29.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$26.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 22.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

