Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$35.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of C$31.00.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MFC. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Manulife Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Evercore lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$35.00.

Shares of TSE MFC opened at C$33.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$60.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75, a PEG ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$29.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.70, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 22.91. Manulife Financial has a one year low of C$23.69 and a one year high of C$33.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.83%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

