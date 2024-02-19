Martin Currie Ltd. Buys 236 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Robbins Farley purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECL traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $215.38. 1,975,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,227,891. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $199.78 and its 200-day moving average is $185.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $61.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.08. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.87 and a 1-year high of $221.55.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 47.60%.

Several brokerages have commented on ECL. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.88.

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,931,178.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

