Martin Currie Ltd. Buys 37,268 Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 864,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,268 shares during the quarter. Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $20,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 22,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 4.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 23,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 12.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 82,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 9,416 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 19.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 41.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 124,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 36,266 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Price Performance

Shares of TLK stock traded up $0.56 on Monday, reaching $26.61. The company had a trading volume of 183,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,779. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.56 and a 200-day moving average of $24.50. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $29.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.72.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

