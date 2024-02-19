Martin Currie Ltd. Makes New $50.97 Million Investment in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Martin Currie Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 924,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,966,000. CRH accounts for about 1.8% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Martin Currie Ltd. owned 0.13% of CRH as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRH. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in CRH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $941,562,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of CRH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,833,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,506,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of CRH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,498,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in CRH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $418,653,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CRH in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CRH currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.70.

CRH Stock Performance

Shares of CRH stock traded up $1.44 on Monday, reaching $77.59. 3,274,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,734,006. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.34. CRH plc has a 1-year low of $46.06 and a 1-year high of $77.96.

CRH Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

